Inquiry into state capture takes another step towards being operational

09 February 2018 - 16:03 Ernest Mabuza
Judge Raymond Zondo, left. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL
Judge Raymond Zondo, left. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL

The regulations enabling the inquiry into state capture to start operating were published on Friday.

This follows President Jacob Zuma’s appointment of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as chair of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, in January.

Zuma also published the terms of reference of the commission‚ which require it to examine and make recommendations on issues contained in the former public protector’s State of Capture report.

The regulations provide that no person appearing before the commission may refuse to answer any question on any grounds. But they can be assisted by an advocate or an attorney.

Zondo may designate one or more knowledgeable or experienced people to assist the commission in the performance of its functions. He also has the right to appoint a secretary for the commission and other persons and officers as required.

In terms of the regulations, Zondo or any officer‚ may‚ with a warrant‚ enter and inspect any premises and demand and seize any document or article.

The Treasury is also obliged to ensure that the commission has adequate funds.

According to Justice Minister Michael Masutha, the publication of the regulations enables Zondo to collect evidence‚ subpoena witnesses and present documentary evidence relevant to the inquiry.

An interdepartmental technical committee led by the Department of Justice and the Office of the Chief Justice has been established to provide support to Zondo in setting up the commission‚ Masutha said.

