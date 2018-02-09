How employees are rising up against state fraud
Employees at all levels of the public service are pushing back against corruption and state capture, working with chapter nine institutions, Parliament, civil society and the courts to exorcise the rot from government departments and entities.
And former government employees, including former Passenger Rail Agency of SA group CEO Lucky Montana, former CEO of the South African Social Security Agency Thokozani Magwaza and former social development director-general Zane Dangor are joining the battle to ensure that politicians obey the rule of law and face the consequences when they do not.
Civic society group Corruption Watch says that "a huge number" of public servants, particularly at middle management level, come to the organisation to report corruption.
Public Service Association deputy GM Tahir Maepa says while public servants continue to report corruption to the union and the authorities, the war against the scourge "can only be won if the leaders in the public service take on the fight, not with words but by action.
"The fight against corruption is a fight that unfortunately no one can run from. It is difficult in the public service to propagate the anticorruption stance when those who should be championing it are themselves corrupt," Maepa says.
He says the public service system is filled with bureaucratic hurdles, which render the reporting of corruption cumbersome. At times, the reasons why whistleblowers’ efforts fail are as dark and cynical as intimidation and coercion.
"Our members are given instructions to do things. As an employee you find yourself in a Catch-22 where you either insubordinate yourself or you follow orders.
"If the orders contravene the law, you are charged by the same person who instructed you," says Maepa.
In January, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa met more than 200 of Eskom’s senior managers who have signed a memorandum raising concerns about "governance‚ ethical leadership and financial issues" facing the embattled power utility.
"As Eskom guardians [employees] it is extremely painful for us to see our once highly regarded and top-performing organisation dragged from one reputational crisis to another‚" their memo read. "It is clear that issues of governance‚ ethics and leadership are at the centre of Eskom’s crisis and are having a devastating impact on Eskom’s liquidity and financial sustainability."
The memo also raised concern about the lack of "decisive and bold action" against fraud‚ corruption and maladministration allegations.
After a meeting between Ramaphosa, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, a new Eskom chairman and CEO were appointed.
The Public Service Association was angered by the news this week of the latest Eskom bail-out of R5bn from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). Maepa says the union has given Eskom a deadline to prove that the PIC board is legally constituted, failing which it would seek a declaratory order declaring the board invalid.
"We need to go back to where Eskom fell in the first place. If it had ethical managers, Eskom would be making profits. Its leaders have been at the forefront of looting without mercy and with impunity. It is because you know you are backed by people who are supposed to be stopping it but who benefit from the looting," Maepa says.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has also stepped up its battle against corruption. The union campaigned in 2017 against the national legislature’s secretary, Gengezi Mgidlana, accusing him of making an ex gratia payment to himself of R71,000, the improper allocation of a study bursary and the irregular procurement of services. Mgidlana was eventually suspended pending a disciplinary process that will be instituted against him.
Nehawu was also shocked that the PIC, which manages funds on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund, provided a loan to Eskom.
"The bail-out takes place while Eskom is embroiled in state capture investigations. The Hawks confirmed that they have served a subpoena on Eskom to force the power utility to hand over documents linked to the state capture investigation, while Eskom claims that some documents may have been shredded," says the union’s general secretary, Zola Saphetha.
"To us, this is tantamount to defeating the ends of justice and is a desperate move to conceal the severity of the state capture project," he says.
"The current financial crisis that engulfs Eskom comes after the relentless looting spree by the Guptas and their cronies. For some time the power utility was used as a cash cow by the Guptas and their golden boy Brian Molefe. Our view is that no bail-out must be given to Eskom until the tentacles of the Guptas have been totally removed.
"As Nehawu, we refuse to sit idle while workers’ hard-earned money is used to line the pockets of the greedy or to correct the smash-and-grab looting of the Guptas and their cronies."
ANC MP Vincent Smith says that while the Public Finance Management Act is clear on the financial responsibilities of accounting officers and officials, there has not been a single conviction in relation to the law’s contravention, despite a huge amount of information in the public domain of officials and cabinet ministers flouting the law. Smith is frustrated that, year after year, he has to express to officials reporting to Parliament the same points of emphasis from audit reports.
Reports by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on the government’s more than two dozen departments and its hundreds of entities and agencies are awash with audit opinions that smack of disregard for the act.
Smith warns that the Public Audit Act and amendments to the Protected Disclosures Bill will jeopardise the battle to ensure compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and will serve to muzzle state employees blowing the whistle on corruption.
The Protected Disclosures Amendment Bill makes provisions for the criminal prosecution of whistleblowers who come forward with false information on corruption. While this protects businesspeople and politicians from malicious attacks, it will also scare off state officials with genuine claims and evidence of corruption.
Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis says there is a high prevalence of disregard for the financial management of taxpayers’ money with no consequence management.
"It’s impossible to know the extent of the violations except through the auditor-general’s reports. Violations have extensively been noted.
"Very little action has been taken, which is the main reason why the office has asked for additional powers," he says.
Lewis says the amendments to the Public Audit Act could ensure accountability. He warns against sanctions on false disclosures of corruption outlined in the Protected Disclosures Amendment Bill, agreeing that it could scare off people with legitimate claims of corruption.
"The auditor-general’s office has been an office beyond reproach and has done the work it has needed to be done to fight corruption. The enforcement is expected in the sense of getting money back from service providers and holding accountable officials who flout the Public Finance Management Act," he says.
He says many of the public servants reporting corruption to Corruption Watch are between the ages of 30 and 35 and have tertiary education — indicating that they are predominantly middle-level managers.
