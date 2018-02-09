How employees are rising up against state fraud

He says the public service system is filled with bureaucratic hurdles, which render the reporting of corruption cumbersome. At times, the reasons why whistleblowers’ efforts fail are as dark and cynical as intimidation and coercion.

"Our members are given instructions to do things. As an employee you find yourself in a Catch-22 where you either insubordinate yourself or you follow orders.

"If the orders contravene the law, you are charged by the same person who instructed you," says Maepa.

In January, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa met more than 200 of Eskom’s senior managers who have signed a memorandum raising concerns about "governance‚ ethical leadership and financial issues" facing the embattled power utility.

"As Eskom guardians [employees] it is extremely painful for us to see our once highly regarded and top-performing organisation dragged from one reputational crisis to another‚" their memo read. "It is clear that issues of governance‚ ethics and leadership are at the centre of Eskom’s crisis and are having a devastating impact on Eskom’s liquidity and financial sustainability."

The memo also raised concern about the lack of "decisive and bold action" against fraud‚ corruption and maladministration allegations.

After a meeting between Ramaphosa, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, a new Eskom chairman and CEO were appointed.

The Public Service Association was angered by the news this week of the latest Eskom bail-out of R5bn from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). Maepa says the union has given Eskom a deadline to prove that the PIC board is legally constituted, failing which it would seek a declaratory order declaring the board invalid.

"We need to go back to where Eskom fell in the first place. If it had ethical managers, Eskom would be making profits. Its leaders have been at the forefront of looting without mercy and with impunity. It is because you know you are backed by people who are supposed to be stopping it but who benefit from the looting," Maepa says.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has also stepped up its battle against corruption. The union campaigned in 2017 against the national legislature’s secretary, Gengezi Mgidlana, accusing him of making an ex gratia payment to himself of R71,000, the improper allocation of a study bursary and the irregular procurement of services. Mgidlana was eventually suspended pending a disciplinary process that will be instituted against him.