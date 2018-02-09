National

DA’s Mmusi Maimane says Busisiwe Mkhwebane has failed Vrede residents

In her report on the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm project, the public protector did not take into account the widely published Gupta leaks

09 February 2018 - 14:18 Staff Writer
Cow graze in a field on the Vrede dairy farm project in the Free State. Picture: ALON SKUY
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has described the public protector’s report on the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm project as a whitewash of corruption.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane quietly released the report on Friday.

It did not take into account the widely published Gupta-leak e-mails‚ which showed how the Gupta family was linked to the project.

Maimane said in statement on Friday that it was mind-boggling that after an investigation spanning almost four years‚ Mkhwebane found only that the Free State department of agriculture contravened the prescripts of the Public Finance Management Act.

"There has been a large amount of evidence of grand corruption and money laundering relating to [the] Vrede [dairy project] that is already in the public domain‚" he said. "Yet none of this seems to have been investigated by the public protector."

He said the report was "nothing more than a whitewash of a grand project of corruption and looting".

"Neither the people of Vrede or the Free State are any closer to seeing justice for being robbed of R220m to line the pockets of the Guptas.

"The public protector chose to ignore our submission that the project originated in the office of the premier of the Free State‚ Ace Magashule‚ and made no mention of the involvement of the Guptas and how they benefited from this project‚" he said.

Business Day reported on Friday that Mkhwebane said in the report that she had noted news reports about the leaked e-mails‚ but they did not form part of the scope of her investigation.

It was one of the aspects that was not investigated because of "capacity and financial constraint".

Vrede residents remain poor and disillusioned as claims of state dairy farm fraud grow

‘I think a lot of people who were in charge of this project knew exactly what they were doing in their corrupt acts or the misuse of ...
4 days ago

Ace Magashule is co-operating with the Hawks’ raid of his offices

The Hawks are looking for documents relating to the Vrede dairy farm project, in which R10m allegedly went directly to Atul Gupta
14 days ago

The Gupta dairy farm’s elaborate looting scheme

How an unknown farm project with R9,000 in its bank account managed to secure R220m in funding, of which only R2m was spent on the actual farm
18 days ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.