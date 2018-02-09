National

Crime syndicate arrested in the Free State included three cops

The acting Hawks head calls the arrest a victory, saying the collaboration of law-enforcement agencies is proving effective

09 February 2018 - 11:42 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

An alleged 10-member crime syndicate‚ including three police officers‚ suspected of selling commercial explosives‚ was arrested in the Free State on Tuesday.

The suspects were arrested during a joint operation between the Hawks’ national bureau of illegal firearms control and priority violent crime unit‚ the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and Crime Intelligence.

The 10 suspects aged between 28 and 46 are alleged to have been supplying criminal syndicates with explosives commonly used to bomb ATMs‚ cash-in-transit vehicles and vaults for cash at institutions other than the banks.

Acting national head of the Hawks Yolisa Matakata described the arrest of the group as a victory.

"These arrests are indicative of the effectiveness of collaboration between law enforcement agencies in the fight against organised criminal behaviour. Our multi-disciplinary approach has further demonstrated the ability of law enforcement agencies to work together to investigate‚ prosecute and disrupt organised criminal groups," she said.

"I am extremely disappointed though about the arrest of three police officers. Breaking the very laws we are sworn to uphold is absolutely not acceptable. However‚ these alleged actions of a few should not reflect on the thousands who do the right thing every day."

Police Minister glad ‘rotten cops’ arrested among 10 selling explosives

A syndicate selling explosives used in ATM bombings and cash-in-transit heists was exposed on Tuesday, with three of the 10 arrested being police ...
National
1 day ago

Minister asks court not to find sections of Firearms Control Act unconstitutional

If declared unconstitutional, people who have not renewed their firearms licence could be considered criminal and be liable for stiff jail terms
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Millions to be spent on fixing crime-ridden rail ...
National
2.
Inquiry into state capture takes another step ...
National
3.
Samwu wants Zuma gone so it can start working ...
National
4.
Poor maize crop expected due to erratic rainfall ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.