Nationality‚ sexual orientation and religion were the top three reasons behind hate crimes in SA‚ the Hate Crimes Working Group revealed on Thursday.

At 59%‚ the research revealed that most victims of hate crime were black or African. Most of these victims‚ were, however‚ non-South African nationals‚ the group said.

"Less than half (42%) of victims were born in SA; 28% originated from an East African country and 18% originated from a Central African country."

Men were the greatest victims of hate crimes‚ accounting for 68% of the victims interviewed; 35% of hate crimes were directed at lesbian or gay individuals, while 1% of victims were bisexual.

The workplace was the most common place where hate crimes occurred. "Victims other than the primary reporting victims were most often (49%) colleagues or co-workers‚ mostly in cases perpetrated against non-nationals at tuck shops‚ barber shops and hair salons‚" the group said in its research.

"Family members represented 28% of cases‚ with children being present in 27% of these cases, or friends (23%) of the primary victim."

In most of the cases (34%)‚ the perpetrator of a hate crime was known to the victim; only in 32% of the cases‚ was the perpetrator unknown. Police officers‚ public officials or government employees‚ doctors and nurses as well as teachers also featured as perpetrators of hate crime.

HCWG conducted the research based on 945 cases over a five-year period. It focused its research on Gauteng‚ the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, as well as two of the less developed provinces‚ the Eastern Cape and Limpopo. Of these five provinces‚ the Eastern Cape accounted for the bulk of the hate crime at 27%‚ followed by the Western Cape (26%) and Gauteng (20%).

On Thursday, the group launched a petition calling for the Justice Minister to push the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill into law.

Sanja Bornman, who heads the group, said the Bill was introduced in November 2016 but, to date‚ there had been no action. "[The Bill] may not be perfect but it should enter legislative process … We, as the people of SA, should have a say into what it looks like."

The petition is available on the group’s website.