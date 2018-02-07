Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

Ramaphosa will confirm Zuma’s position ‘in the coming days’

‘Both President Zuma and myself are aware that our people want and deserve closure’

07 February 2018 - 14:48 Natasha Marrian
President Jacob Zuma sits next to his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the 54th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec on  December 16 2017. File picture: REUTERS
President Jacob Zuma’s fate will only be known once “pertinent matters” are finalised between himself and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Uncertainty abounds as talks between Zuma and Ramaphosa continue after the unprecedented move to postpone the state of the nation address and the shifting of a key national executive committee (NEC) meeting in which Zuma’s recall was set to be discussed.

In a vague statement from Ramaphosa on Wednesday, he admits this is a “challenging time” for the country.

“Both President Zuma and myself are aware that our people want and deserve closure. The constructive process we have embarked on offers the greatest opportunity to conclude this matter without discord and division,” he said in a possible confirmation that Zuma is digging his heels in.

He acknowledged the “uncertainty” around Zuma’s position but offered only that “this is understandable”. “However, I am certain that the process we have now embarked on will achieve an outcome that not only addresses these concerns, but also unites our people around the tasks that all of us must necessarily undertake to build our country,” Ramaphosa said in the statement issued by the ANC.

“We will be able to communicate further on President Zuma’s position as President of the Republic once we have finalised all pertinent matters.” Ramaphosa did not indicate what these “pertinent matters” were, as speculation swirls about whether Zuma has asked for assistance with the legal hurdles he faces.

Ramaphosa also indicated that he had only began “direct discussions” with Zuma over his removal on Tuesday.

“The discussions were constructive and lay the basis for a speedy resolution of the matter in the interests of the country and its people,” he said. “On the basis of the progress made, it was agreed to postpone a special meeting of the ANC NEC that had been scheduled for later [on Wednesday]. This will enable President Zuma and myself to conclude our discussions and report back to our organisation and the country in the coming days.”

Ramaphosa said that while the state of the nation address has been postponed, the further work of government will continue, adding he was pursuing his current course “in the best interests of the country”.

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC: the world’s worst opposition party

The ANC, writes Gareth van Onselen, can no more influence political debate than a gagged mime can deliver a political lecture
Opinion
12 hours ago

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Future of opposition parties hinges on what ANC does

If the ANC fails to fight the misuse of public money and trust it will find itself in trouble again at the polls
Opinion
12 hours ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Ramaphosa 'gave Zuma little option but to quit' at tense meeting

'It is understood that at the meeting at Genadendal, the presidential residence in Cape Town, Ramaphosa dug in his heels, giving Zuma little option ...
Politics
12 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Heal divisions of the past

The state of the nation address must be restored to the purpose for which it was intended
Opinion
12 hours ago

AUBREY MATSHIQI: Pigs will fly if Ramaphosa delivers the state of the union address

As Zuma and some of his closest allies are  pushed into a corner, is there anything  outside the realm of possibility regarding their choice of ...
Opinion
1 day ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA cannot wait long for ‘Cyril dividend’

South Africa’s fiscal metrics are so fragile that only a return to growth will be able to stop their continued deterioration
Opinion
1 day ago

Snap election could be a win-win move that breaks South Africa’s deadlock

The ANC would defeat an opposition in disarray and President Jacob Zuma could exit in a dignified manner, writes Ronak Gopaldas
Opinion
1 day ago

DAVE CHAMBERS: Meet the new DA - it's just like the old ANC

'As Cyril Ramaphosa transforms perceptions of the ANC, the DA displays the kind of arrogance voters have become used to in the nine years of Jacob ...
Politics
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC must own this succession mess

'The party’s new leadership, wracked with divisions, has been unable to articulate a clear view of how it intends to deal with the elephant in the ...
Politics
2 days ago

