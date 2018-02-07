Ramaphosa will confirm Zuma’s position ‘in the coming days’

He acknowledged the “uncertainty” around Zuma’s position but offered only that “this is understandable”. “However, I am certain that the process we have now embarked on will achieve an outcome that not only addresses these concerns, but also unites our people around the tasks that all of us must necessarily undertake to build our country,” Ramaphosa said in the statement issued by the ANC.

“We will be able to communicate further on President Zuma’s position as President of the Republic once we have finalised all pertinent matters.” Ramaphosa did not indicate what these “pertinent matters” were, as speculation swirls about whether Zuma has asked for assistance with the legal hurdles he faces.

Ramaphosa also indicated that he had only began “direct discussions” with Zuma over his removal on Tuesday.

“The discussions were constructive and lay the basis for a speedy resolution of the matter in the interests of the country and its people,” he said. “On the basis of the progress made, it was agreed to postpone a special meeting of the ANC NEC that had been scheduled for later [on Wednesday]. This will enable President Zuma and myself to conclude our discussions and report back to our organisation and the country in the coming days.”

Ramaphosa said that while the state of the nation address has been postponed, the further work of government will continue, adding he was pursuing his current course “in the best interests of the country”.