The ANC had planned to dump President Jacob Zuma as the head of state after Wednesday night’s now-cancelled national executive committee meeting.

This is according to newly elected ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile‚ who as early as Tuesday night had already given a strong indication that the party’s top brass was preparing to oust Zuma if he did not resign.

But those plans were scuppered by a last-minute deal Zuma reached with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa — a deal that resulted in Wednesday’s scheduled NEC meeting being called off.

Addressing investors at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Tuesday‚ just hours before Ramaphosa announced the postponement of the NEC meeting that would have decided Zuma’s fate‚ Mashatile said Zuma’s fate was on the line.

Clearly unaware that the NEC meeting was about to be called off‚ Mashatile told his audience that they would go to the powerful gathering to remove Zuma after he had declined to resign when the party’s top six met on Sunday evening.

He gave details of their meeting with Zuma and told how the president had asked them what the ANC meant by a “transition period”.