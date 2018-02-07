National

Zuma was to be fired at NEC meeting, says Paul Mashatile

Mashatile reveals in a leaked audio clip from the Mining Indaba that Jacob Zuma was to be ousted this week

08 February 2018 - 00:03 Neo Goba
Paul Mashatile. Picture: SUPPLIED
Paul Mashatile. Picture: SUPPLIED

The ANC had planned to dump President Jacob Zuma as the head of state after Wednesday night’s now-cancelled national executive committee meeting.

This is according to newly elected ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile‚ who as early as Tuesday night had already given a strong indication that the party’s top brass was preparing to oust Zuma if he did not resign.

But those plans were scuppered by a last-minute deal Zuma reached with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa — a deal that resulted in Wednesday’s scheduled NEC meeting being called off.
Addressing investors at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Tuesday‚ just hours before Ramaphosa announced the postponement of the NEC meeting that would have decided Zuma’s fate‚ Mashatile said Zuma’s fate was on the line.

Clearly unaware that the NEC meeting was about to be called off‚ Mashatile told his audience that they would go to the powerful gathering to remove Zuma after he had declined to resign when the party’s top six met on Sunday evening.
He gave details of their meeting with Zuma and told how the president had asked them what the ANC meant by a “transition period”.

“On Sunday evening‚ President Zuma says to us‚ ‘What do you guys mean by transition?’ He said this is a strange word that you guys have just coined. And we said to him it’s handing over power from you to Cyril‚” Mashatile told delegates‚ who burst into laughter.

His comments are contained in a leaked recording‚ which was sent to TimesLIVE on Wednesday night.

“We were saying to President Zuma on Sunday that we don’t want two centres of power; we want president Ramaphosato take control not only of the ANC‚ but [also] the affairs of the state. And we were very clear about it”.

He informed the audience that Zuma indicated that he was standing firm and would not step down voluntarily.
He added that Zuma’s removal was crucial as it meant that the ANC top six could move forward without having to consult Zuma on decisions about the running SA.

TimesLIVE

