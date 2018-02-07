Western Cape premier Helen Zille will deliver her state of the province address despite the postponement of the state of the nation address (Sona) — which usually precedes provincial addresses.

In a statement on Wednesday‚ the DA chief whip in the Western Cape Mark Wiley said it is "in the best interest of our residents for Zille to carry on. This is a particularly trying time for the Western Cape province and its people as we grapple with the worst drought since 1906".

Zille is expected to share important information about the drought in her address on Friday February 16.

Said Wiley: "We owe this to the people of the Western Cape‚ and we cannot be held hostage by ANC factionalism‚ which places the party above the interest of law-abiding South Africans‚ or by a president who is unable to differentiate between his personal interest and that of his oath to the people of our country."

Sona was meant to take place on Thursday but has been postponed owing to moves by the ANC to remove President Jacob Zuma from power. The address also marks the opening of Parliament and has to be delivered by the president.