While ANC Johannesburg branch secretary Thabiso Setona had handed himself over at the Johannesburg Central police station after he was filmed assaulting a woman outside Luthuli House‚ he was later released without having had appeared in court.

"The case is being investigated at Johannesburg Central and the victim’s statement will go into that document‚" said Lt-Col Lungelo Dlamini.

The victim‚ Olivia Makete‚ limped to the Orange Farm police station on Tuesday to submit her statement to the police.

"The prosecutor did not place the case on the roll due to the further investigations that must be done‚" Dlamini clarified.

However, Setona may never have his day in court. This after Makete and her husband‚ Robert‚ said they were willing to let the matter rest if they were to be paid R20‚000.

TimesLIVE contacted the ANC Johannesburg region to clarify whether Setona had paid the damages. Spokesperson Jolidee Mathongo said he was unaware of the request by the victim.

"Setona is not speaking to the media at the moment‚" Mathongo added. The party was pursuing disciplinary action against Setona‚ who has since been suspended.

Setona was caught on camera‚ kicking a woman he thought had come to Luthuli House as part of a pro-Zuma march on Monday. He has since apologised for his actions.

In a series of tweets‚ published on his behalf by the ANC’s Greater Johannesburg region‚ Setona said he was remorseful.

"I apologise unequivocally for my heinous acts against an innocent woman. I extend my apology not only to the victim I caused grievous harm to‚ but to her family‚ the ANC and SA at large‚" Setona said.

"My behaviour cannot and should not be justified. No amount of anger should lead one to acting in the manner that I did‚" he said.

"I acknowledge with great shame and guilt my barbaric and dehumanising acts and hope that the woman whom I harmed finds it in her to one day forgive me."

Makete told journalists on Tuesday that she and a group of other residents had gone to Luthuli House to deliver their requests for roads‚ electricity‚ water and sanitation to the ruling party.

It is understood that the group had been picked up by a truck organised by Black First Land First (BLF) local leaders‚ who said they were going to deliver a memorandum about their grievances at the ANC’s headquarters. Instead‚ several of them returned home battered and bruised.