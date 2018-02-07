Progress in Zuma exit talks, says ANC

After a dramatic day in which the state of the nation address was postponed, the ANC at the eleventh hour called off a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting intended to recall President Jacob Zuma.

This sent the strongest signal yet that Zuma is about to resign. It came after ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa met Zuma in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

"By the directive of the ANC president we hereby inform you that after fruitful and constructive discussions between the ANC president and [Zuma] held this evening … [Ramaphosa] has postponed the special NEC meeting to sit on the 17 and 18 February 2018," said a communication from the ANC secretary-general’s office.

It is understood that Ramaphosa made "progress" in his discussions with Zuma, indicating that the president may now be willing to resign. ANC spokesman Pule Mabe confirmed the postponement of the NEC meeting to Business Day.

Zuma refused to resign when the party’s officials asked him to do so, arguing that he had done nothing wrong.

