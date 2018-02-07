National

Progress in Zuma exit talks, says ANC

07 February 2018 - 06:13 Natasha Marrian and Genevieve Quintal
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS

After a dramatic day in which the state of the nation address was postponed, the ANC at the eleventh hour called off a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting intended to recall President Jacob Zuma.

This sent the strongest signal yet that Zuma is about to resign. It came after ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa met Zuma in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

"By the directive of the ANC president we hereby inform you that after fruitful and constructive discussions between the ANC president and [Zuma] held this evening … [Ramaphosa] has postponed the special NEC meeting to sit on the 17 and 18 February 2018," said a communication from the ANC secretary-general’s office.

It is understood that Ramaphosa made "progress" in his discussions with Zuma, indicating that the president may now be willing to resign. ANC spokesman Pule Mabe confirmed the postponement of the NEC meeting to Business Day.

Zuma refused to resign when the party’s officials asked him to do so, arguing that he had done nothing wrong.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Countdown to change: ANC's Zuma exit talks progress

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here 

NPA boss: top court sets date for application

The Constitutional Court will hear the application on February 28
National
2 hours ago

Countdown to change: ANC's Zuma exit talks progress

High drama as the ANC calls off special NEC meeting to recall Zuma after Ramaphosa meets the embattled president on Tuesday night
National
2 hours ago

ANC NEC meeting postponed in strongest indication yet that Zuma is set to resign

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa met President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town on Tuesday evening
Politics
10 hours ago

Delaying the president’s state of the nation address earns praise by opposition

Speaker Baleka Mbete says they will ‘go all out’ to ensure the postponement of the address has no bearing on the tabling of the national ...
National
14 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Chamber of Mine wants to meet Cyril Ramaphosa to ...
National
2.
Countdown to change: ANC's Zuma exit talks ...
National
3.
Loan tied up as empowerment fund awaits ...
National
4.
NPA boss: top court sets date for application
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.