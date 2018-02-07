NPA boss: top court sets date for application

The Constitutional Court will hear on February 28 an application that seeks to confirm that President Jacob Zuma was too conflicted to appoint Shaun Abrahams as national director of public prosecutions.

The application was brought by the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), Freedom Under Law (FUL) and Corruption Watch following a bombshell judgment in the High Court in Pretoria in which it was found that Zuma could not appoint the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head because he was conflicted. The court went on to give those powers to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The high court also reviewed and set aside Abrahams’s appointment, but this order was suspended for 60 days.

Zuma, the NPA and Abrahams are appealing against the judgment. Their appeals are expected to be heard with the confirmation application.

But the application might be moot for the president as efforts are being made to force him to step down as head of state.

It is highly likely Zuma will not be president when the application is heard.