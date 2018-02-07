Minister asked for assurance that Cape Town gets the water it has been allocated

On Wednesday, a high-powered delegation of provincial and city officials will seek an assurance from Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane that she will ensure the agricultural sector sticks to its water allocation and does not dip into supplies intended for drought-stricken Cape Town.

Cape Town has imposed severe water restrictions that limit residents to 50 litres per person per day in a bid to stretch its dwindling supplies. Dam levels currently stand at 25.5%, and while the city’s consumption has fallen in the past week, it still remains higher than the target of 450-million litres per day, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said at a press briefing earlier on Wednesday.

If the city fails to meet this target, it risks running so low on water it will turn off the taps to all but essential services and ration residents to 25 litres per person per day, which they will have to obtain from designated collection points. Continued water savings were essential to avoid this point, dubbed "day zero", said Maimane.

"We cannot afford to lose momentum now ... day zero is still a very real possibility if we take our focus off saving water."

Day zero was originally projected by the city to be April 12, but earlier this week was pushed back to May 11, thanks to savings by residents and lower demands from the agricultural sector in recent weeks.

Cape Town’s acting mayor, Ian Neilson, said the agricultural sector had drawn down its full allocation from the Western Cape water supply system by January, while the city had drawn down just a quarter of its allocation for the hydrological year, which begins in November.

"Our concern is the 174.7-million cubic metres allocated to us, and whether the national minister will ensure we get it," he said. Agriculture had been allocated 58-million cubic metres of water, he said.

Neilson and Western Cape premier Helen Zille are due to meet Mokonyane on Wednesday afternoon and will ask her to publicly commit that Cape Town will get its full allocation. They both want the minister to guarantee she will not allocate any of the water promised to Cape Town to other municipalities or agriculture. Said Neilson, "It is vital for managing the year [ahead]."