National

EMPOWERMENT

Loan tied up as empowerment fund awaits ministers’ approval

07 February 2018 - 06:09 Linda Ensor
Philisiwe Mthethwa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Philisiwe Mthethwa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Preapproval requirements and preconditions are preventing the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) from drawing down on a R500m Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) facility.

This is while the organisation, which provides funds for black-owned businesses, says it needs more funds to fulfil its mandate.

NEF CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa told Parliament’s trade and industry committee on Tuesday the fund required a cash injection of at least R540m for it to implement its 2018-19 strategy.

A 2016 decision for the fund to become an IDC subsidiary is yet to be executed.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies, who has oversight of the fund, and Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel, who has oversight of the IDC, still have to approve these transitional arrangements.

Mthethwa told MPs the R500m facility secured from the IDC for the 2017-18 financial year remained undrawn due to the outstanding conditions. These included obtaining a Cabinet endorsement for the fund and the IDC to be combined; obtaining approval from the Treasury under the Public Finance Management Act for the fund to have limited borrowing powers; and the fund ceding MTN shares to IDC as security for the loan.

The fund was unable to pledge the MTN shares to the IDC as security for the loan as they were allocated to the fund by the government to promote black economic empowerment.

"The IDC undertook to consider allowing the NEF to draw down a portion of the facility before Cabinet approval is obtained and the balance to be drawn down only once approval is obtained," she said.

Regarding the condition that the fund has borrowing rights, Mthethwa said it had submitted a request for limited borrowing rights to the Department of Trade and Industry and the Treasury in December 2016 and April 2017. The IDC could not advance any money to the fund without these borrowing rights.

Competition authorities would furthermore have to approve the incorporation.

Construction sector has ‘learnt its lessons’

Shares of major companies are stuck in the doldrums, at least partly due to underspending by the state
Money & Investing
1 day ago

BEE fund: R3.5bn venture capital fund cracks government nod

The plan aims to help develop black-owned dealerships and components suppliers
National
2 days ago

Public service wage outcome will set the tone for other sectors

A negotiated settlement would be a victory for collective bargaining, but a strike by public servants would be catastrophic, writes Gideon du Plessis
Opinion
20 days ago

AgriSA has 'serious reservations' about new BEE codes, calls for flexibility

Agri SA has asked the Department of Trade and Industry to be more flexible on compliance with the three priority elements: ownership, enterprise ...
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Chamber of Mine wants to meet Cyril Ramaphosa to ...
National
2.
Countdown to change: ANC's Zuma exit talks ...
National
3.
Loan tied up as empowerment fund awaits ...
National
4.
NPA boss: top court sets date for application
National

Related Articles

Empowerment fund looking for R1bn capital injection for financing BEE
National

Empowerment funding target should be doubled, NEF’s Mthethwa says
National

IDC assets not for struggling SOEs, says CEO Geoffrey Qhena
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.