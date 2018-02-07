National

Commercial crimes court orders ANC’s Mike Mabuyakhulu to appear

07 February 2018 - 11:50 Staff Writer
Mike Mabuyakhulu Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Former KwaZulu-Natal economic development MEC and newly appointed ANC provincial task team head Mike Mabuyakhulu has been summoned to appear before the commercial crimes court, in Durban on Wednesday.

In January, Mabuyakhulu was appointed as head of an interim task team to replace the suspended provincial executive committee following internal factions in the party. The politician has not been formally charged yet.

In August 2012 acting director of public prosecutions Moipone Noko dropped fraud and corruption charges against Mabuyakhulu as well as KwaZulu-Natal legislature speaker Peggy Nkonyeni and four others: Lindelihle Mkhwanazi‚ Nozibele Phindela‚ Jabulani Thusi and Ian Blose.

The six were linked to the sale of water purification plants to the KwaZulu-Natal health department‚ allegedly at inflated prices. Initially‚ 25 people were implicated in the so-called "amigos" R144m corruption case involving Uruguayan businessman Gaston Savoi.

Savoi’s company, Intaka, allegedly paid bribes to ensure that a contract to supply water purifiers and oxygen generators to hospitals‚ at hugely inflated prices‚ went its way. He was to go on trial with former provincial treasury boss Sipho Shabalala‚ who allegedly received a R1m donation for the ANC.

