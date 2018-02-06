Parliament considering delaying state of the nation speech, says speaker

A request from South African opposition parties to postpone the President’s state of the nation address "is receiving consideration", speaker Baleka Mbete said in a letter to the country’s main opposition party, seen by Reuters.

Opposition parties want the state of the nation speech, which President Jacob Zuma is scheduled to deliver on Thursday February 8, postponed until after a no-confidence vote on Zuma’s leadership. The speaker has scheduled the no-confidence vote for February 22.

Reuters