Parliament considering delaying state of the nation speech, says speaker

Baleka Mbete says the request from opposition parties to postpone the speech, scheduled for Thursday, is being considered

06 February 2018 - 12:52 Wendell Roelf
Speaker Baleka Mbete. Picture RUVAN BOSHOFF
Speaker Baleka Mbete. Picture RUVAN BOSHOFF

A request from South African opposition parties to postpone the President’s state of the nation address "is receiving consideration", speaker Baleka Mbete said in a letter to the country’s main opposition party, seen by Reuters.

Opposition parties want the state of the nation speech, which President Jacob Zuma is scheduled to deliver on Thursday February 8, postponed until after a no-confidence vote on Zuma’s leadership. The speaker has scheduled the no-confidence vote for February 22.

Reuters

MK veterans distance themselves from some members’ ‘serious claims’ against Cyril Ramaphosa

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association says a media briefing the ‘concerned members’ want to hold has not been sanctioned by the ...
3 hours ago

Even Zulu king cannot convince Jacob Zuma to go

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is said to have told the president to consider stepping down quietly instead of putting the country into a ...
5 hours ago

WATCH: Defiant Zuma stands firm

Political analyst, Dumisani Hlophe talks to Business Day TV about his take on the ANC’s top six asking the president to step down
5 hours ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: ANC national executive to hold crisis meeting on Zuma and SONA

'Zuma is understood to have rebuffed their request, saying that he was prepared to face whatever ANC or parliamentary processes lie ahead'
8 hours ago

AUBREY MATSHIQI: Pigs will fly if Ramaphosa delivers the state of the union address

As Zuma and some of his closest allies are  pushed into a corner, is there anything  outside the realm of possibility regarding their choice of ...
8 hours ago

EFF determined to silence Zuma ahead of speech

Julius Malema is adamant South Africans will not be subjected to Zuma’s state of the nation address as his own party has lost faith in him
8 hours ago

Jacob Zuma likely to face ANC no-confidence vote

Special NEC meeting will weigh Zuma’s fate on the eve of Thursday’s state of the nation address
9 hours ago

ANC special NEC to determine Zuma's fate ahead of Sona

The ANC national working committee met after the party's top six officials asked Zuma to resign, but he declined
17 hours ago

