ANC military veterans have distanced themselves from a group of its members who scheduled a media briefing for Tuesday morning to ostensibly bring to light "serious allegations" against ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement released on Monday‚ a group that calls itself "concerned members" of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) said that serious allegations had been made against Ramaphosa.

"The allegations against comrade Ramaphosa are of such a nature and seriousness that urgent steps must be taken to clear them‚" the statement reads.

The group said it had written to the ANC to raise the matter but it was not "fit and proper" for Ramaphosa to be president of the ANC or the country until he has been cleared.

However‚ a subsequent statement has sought to discredit the "concerned members".

"The MKMVA has noted that some members of the MKMVA have issued the alert for a media briefing that they intend to hold‚" the statement reads.

"This is not an official MKMVA briefing‚ and MKMVA does not accept responsibility for the veracity and content of the media briefing."

At a media conference on Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema vowed to hand Ramaphosa his biggest challenge yet and warned the ANC president.

"His files are gathering dust upstairs. One mistake … finish‚ same time‚" Malema said.

The briefing was set against a backdrop of an internal ANC struggle to get President Jacob Zuma to step down.

On Monday‚ violent clashes erupted outside the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House between pro-and antiZuma protesters, as the National Working Committee met to discuss the outcomes of an ANC top six meeting with Zuma on Monday night.

The NWC is expected to provide feedback to the national executive committee‚ the highest decision-making body of the ANC between conferences‚ at a special NEC meeting scheduled for Wednesday‚ a day before the state of the nation address is due to take place.