Kimi Makwetu flags R469m impairments at Rand Water
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has flagged material impairments in the financial statements of Rand Water, one of the country’s biggest water boards, to the value of R469m.
This would likely result in Rand Water being under pressure in coming years.
Makwetu also identified internal control deficiencies and failure of the board to review its corporate plan and apply National Treasury regulations to ensure that its five-year corporate plan was properly effected.
Rand Water is among the largest water boards in the country, supplying water to Gauteng, the Free State and the North West. The number of people receiving clean, potable water from Rand Water has increased from 11-million to 19-million in the past 10 years.
Makwetu’s observations come at a time when Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane had been locked in a dispute with the auditor-general over its 2016-17 financial year audit outcomes.
Makwetu raised concern about a drop in the value of assets under Rand Water’s ownership following its takeover of Bushbuckridge, as had been directed by Mokonyane.
"Material impairments to the amount of R469m were incurred as a result of past default experience. A significant part of this impairment relates to the Rand Water Mpumalanga segment," said Makwetu.
Makwetu said the Rand Water board had failed to review its corporate plan adequately.
"Management did not correctly apply the requirements of the Treasury Regulations to ensure that the five-year corporate plan included performance objectives, indicators and targets that covered at least a three year period," said Makwetu.
Rand Water CEO Percy Sechemane said the board carried out the takeover under the directive of the minister and that the cost of the impairment would be recovered from the government. "Ownership of the bulk water infrastructure in Mpumalanga generally resides with the relevant local municipality or the Department of Water and Sanitation.
"As a result, our accounting policies recognise the right of use of assets owned the executive authority but utilised by the group to provide services to customers."
Sechemane said to reduce risks, Rand Water curtailed secondary activities related to requests from some municipalities, particularly those that cannot paid their debts.
Bushbuckridge local municipality informed Rand Water that it would not require its water reticulation systems to the municipality’s households, he said.
"The major contributor to the impairment provision has been from the Mpumalanga region … The takeover was part of institutional re-alignment directive issued by the minister of water and sanitation. An amount of R297m has been provided accordingly for the segment," the annual report’s financial statements said.
The water and sanitation department’s spokesman, Sputnik Ratau, said Rand Water had already taken on the responsibility at Bushbuckridge to enhance capacity for some time.
