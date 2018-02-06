Kimi Makwetu flags R469m impairments at Rand Water

Makwetu raised concern about a drop in the value of assets under Rand Water’s ownership following its takeover of Bushbuckridge, as had been directed by Mokonyane.

"Material impairments to the amount of R469m were incurred as a result of past default experience. A significant part of this impairment relates to the Rand Water Mpumalanga segment," said Makwetu.

Makwetu said the Rand Water board had failed to review its corporate plan adequately.

"Management did not correctly apply the requirements of the Treasury Regulations to ensure that the five-year corporate plan included performance objectives, indicators and targets that covered at least a three year period," said Makwetu.

Rand Water CEO Percy Sechemane said the board carried out the takeover under the directive of the minister and that the cost of the impairment would be recovered from the government. "Ownership of the bulk water infrastructure in Mpumalanga generally resides with the relevant local municipality or the Department of Water and Sanitation.

"As a result, our accounting policies recognise the right of use of assets owned the executive authority but utilised by the group to provide services to customers."

Sechemane said to reduce risks, Rand Water curtailed secondary activities related to requests from some municipalities, particularly those that cannot paid their debts.

Bushbuckridge local municipality informed Rand Water that it would not require its water reticulation systems to the municipality’s households, he said.

"The major contributor to the impairment provision has been from the Mpumalanga region … The takeover was part of institutional re-alignment directive issued by the minister of water and sanitation. An amount of R297m has been provided accordingly for the segment," the annual report’s financial statements said.

The water and sanitation department’s spokesman, Sputnik Ratau, said Rand Water had already taken on the responsibility at Bushbuckridge to enhance capacity for some time.