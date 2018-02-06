Jacob Zuma’s spokesman tells SA that Cabinet meeting is not ‘special’

President Jacob Zuma was chairing routine Cabinet committee meetings in Cape Town on Tuesday and not holding a "special cabinet meeting", as reported in local media, his spokesperson said.

Bongani Ngqulunga said a full Cabinet meeting was scheduled for next Wednesday, dismissing speculation in domestic media that the embattled president had called a meeting to discuss his future with his Cabinet colleagues.

Television station eNCA had reported that Zuma had summoned Cabinet ministers to a meeting in Cape Town on Tuesday, raising speculation that Zuma intended announcing his resignation, as he usually holds Cabinet meetings on Wednesdays.

The ANC had called a special meeting of its decision-making executive for Wednesday, at which analysts have said the party could call for Zuma to resign.

Reuters