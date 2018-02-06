National

Jacob Zuma’s spokesman tells SA that Cabinet meeting is not ‘special’

06 February 2018 - 13:44 James Macharia
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma was chairing routine Cabinet committee meetings in Cape Town on Tuesday and not holding a "special cabinet meeting", as reported in local media, his spokesperson said.

Bongani Ngqulunga said a full Cabinet meeting was scheduled for next Wednesday, dismissing speculation in domestic media that the embattled president had called a meeting to discuss his future with his Cabinet colleagues.

Television station eNCA had reported that Zuma had summoned Cabinet ministers to a meeting in Cape Town on Tuesday, raising speculation that Zuma intended announcing his resignation, as he usually holds Cabinet meetings on Wednesdays.

The ANC had called a special meeting of its decision-making executive for Wednesday, at which analysts have said the party could call for Zuma to resign.

Reuters

Pule Mabe appointed ANC national spokesperson

The Former youth league treasurer‚ MP and ANC NEC member takes over with immediate effect
Politics
1 hour ago

MK veterans distance themselves from some members’ ‘serious claims’ against Cyril Ramaphosa

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association says a media briefing the ‘concerned members’ want to hold has not been sanctioned by the ...
National
3 hours ago

Chamber of Mine wants to meet Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss crippling charter impasse

The chamber has asked ANC president for a meeting to talk about the withdrawal of the Mining Charter and getting the industry back on track
National
3 hours ago

Even Zulu king cannot convince Jacob Zuma to go

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is said to have told the president to consider stepping down quietly instead of putting the country into a ...
National
5 hours ago

