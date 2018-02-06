Jacob Zuma likely to face ANC no-confidence vote

But first, this decision has to pass through internal ANC structures, the ANC’s national working committee (NWC), which met on Monday, and then its national executive committee (NEC), which insiders hope could take place in the coming days.

The NWC was expected to receive a report back from the officials after the structure mandated them to meet Zuma and ask him to resign voluntarily.

The meeting would have to recommend the parliamentary route to the NEC and also call a special sitting of the NEC for it to ratify the decision. A potential decision from the NEC to recall Zuma would be put to him in the hope that he would resign. Should he refuse, which is expected, the matter would then be processed through Parliament.

The NWC on Monday decided to convene a special NEC meeting on Wednesday, the ANC confirmed in a statement on Monday. The meeting is set to discuss Zuma’s fate on the eve of the state of the nation address, due to be held on Thursday. The discussions will include the “management of the transition between the fifth and sixth administration of government and pending actions in Parliament”, the statement said.

A motion of no confidence brought by the EFF is already scheduled for February 22, but ANC insiders say the party’s caucus will not support an opposition-led process, but rather bring a motion as the ANC.

Meanwhile, Zuma’s supporters are pushing back, with a protest by an opposition party, Black Land First (BLF), who marched to Luthuli House to hand over a memorandum urging the ANC not to recall him from the Union Buildings. A faction of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) is set to hold a media briefing on Tuesday where it will air “serious allegations” against newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, MKMVA chairman Kebby Maphatsoe on Monday distanced the organisation from the media briefing, saying it was being convened by a disgruntled faction that included an MKMVA NEC member who was unwilling to accept the outcome of the party’s December conference.

ANC members who want Zuma to go clashed with the Gupta-aligned BLF outside Luthuli House. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule came under fire by his own party supporters after he collected a memorandum from the BLF.

Magashule received the memorandum, after the BLF indicated that it would give the memorandum only to him or deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, both seen as Zuma allies.

The secretary-general was praised by the BLF. He in turn said he was happy that the BLF was “so disciplined”.

While moving back to Luthuli House ANC protesters started booing Magashule, calling him a “sellout”. Shortly after Magashule was booed, ANC members sang in praise of Ramaphosa, saying he must rise and lead.

The police formed a line between the angry protesters and Magashule and his security detail.

Earlier on Monday a small truck transporting pro-Zuma protesters, who seemed to be from the BLF, had to stop abruptly as ANC protesters who had gathered to “protect Luthuli House” from the BLF, started chasing them away.

In the process a woman who was part of the pro-Zuma protest was kicked by Thabiso Setona, an ANC branch secretary.

Another pro-Zuma protester was also beaten with a stick.

The ANC regionally and nationally condemned the violence, specifically noting Setona.

“Thabiso Setona’s acts do not represent what the ANC stands for, and as a consequence of his revolting behaviour, he will face a disciplinary process hastily,” ANC Johannesburg spokesman Jolidee Matongo said in a statement.

The ANC’s national office said that “regardless of what some may deem as provocation by the BLF who intended to march to Luthuli House, there will never be any justification for scenes as the ones witnessed today. Disturbing in the extreme is the assault of women in so callous and dehumanising a manner.”

It called on law enforcement agencies to act without fear or favour to bring the perpetrators to book.