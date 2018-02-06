National

Even Zulu king cannot convince Jacob Zuma to go

06 February 2018 - 09:36 Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize
King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is said to have told President Jacob Zuma to consider going away quietly instead of putting the country into a chaotic and constitutional conundrum.

Zuma paid the Zulu king a "surprise" and "unexpected" visit in one of his royal palaces outside Ulundi, in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. The meeting took place on the same day that the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) held an urgent meeting to discuss the outcome of the party’s top six leaders’ meeting with Zuma on Sunday evening.

In the Sunday meeting Zuma is said to have refused a request to resign, and instead reportedly challenged the party to fire him.

Presidential spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga on Monday said Zuma’s meeting with the king was routine, describing it as a courtesy call by the president on the king.

"This is a long-standing courtesy meeting between the president and his majesty, which was initially meant to take place in January but was postponed due to diary challenges on both sides," Ngqulunga said.

The spokesperson for the Zulu royal household, Prince Thulani Zulu, was more cagey, saying he could not comment on the meeting until he had been properly briefed.

But a Zulu royal house insider, who was present during the meeting, said Zuma had requested a special meeting with the Zulu king to present his side of the story as pressure mounts for him to resign ahead of a vote of no confidence against him scheduled for February 22.

"The king had asked Zuma if he would not consider resigning from his position. Zuma said he is weighing his options but kept on repeating that if he resigns now it would mean that he would [be] admitting that he had done something wrong. He said he hadn’t done anything wrong during his presidency," said the insider.

The source also said the king had been in talks with the newly elected ANC leadership — the top six had visited him earlier this year.

The ANC leadership is wary of being seen as humiliating Zuma and alienating his supporters, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, hence the attempt to tread carefully in getting Zuma to vacate the presidency.

"The king promised Zuma that he will talk to the other ANC leaders to facilitate a solution to the growing tensions around succession in the ANC and in the country.

"Zuma said his prediction that foreign forces are out to get him and that they are supporting the regime change agenda have been proven true. He is visibly a worried man.… He believes that the new ANC leadership wants to throw him under the bus and he indicated to the king that he is ready to fight back if necessary," said the royal insider.

WATCH: Defiant Zuma stands firm

Political analyst, Dumisani Hlophe talks to Business Day TV about his take on the ANC’s top six asking the president to step down
Politics
1 hour ago

WILLIAM SAUNDERSON-MEYER: Cape Town and the politics of water

'Many ANC politicians would love to see the liberal ruling Democratic Alliance tarnished by failure in the Cape, perhaps opening the way to the ANC ...
News
2 hours ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: ANC national executive to hold crisis meeting on Zuma and SONA

'Zuma is understood to have rebuffed their request, saying that he was prepared to face whatever ANC or parliamentary processes lie ahead'
Politics
4 hours ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA cannot wait long for ‘Cyril dividend’

South Africa’s fiscal metrics are so fragile that only a return to growth will be able to stop their continued deterioration
Opinion
4 hours ago

Snap election could be a win-win move that breaks South Africa’s deadlock

The ANC would defeat an opposition in disarray and President Jacob Zuma could exit in a dignified manner, writes Ronak Gopaldas
Opinion
4 hours ago

AUBREY MATSHIQI: Pigs will fly if Ramaphosa delivers the state of the union address

As Zuma and some of his closest allies are  pushed into a corner, is there anything  outside the realm of possibility regarding their choice of ...
Opinion
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Even Zulu king cannot convince Jacob Zuma to go
National
2.
Submissions on Zuma’s corruption charges inundate ...
National
3.
Kimi Makwetu flags R469m impairments at Rand Water
National
4.
Education department urged to oversee access to ...
National

Related Articles

JOHN DLUDLU: Despite ANN7, let alternatives flourish
Opinion / Columnists

CAROL PATON: Race is on to get chaotic NEC to make the right decision
Opinion / Columnists

Submissions on Zuma’s corruption charges inundate NPA
National

Jacob Zuma likely to face ANC no-confidence vote
National

ANC special NEC to determine Zuma's fate ahead of Sona
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.