National

Reserve Bank fines China Construction Bank for failing to follow procedures

05 February 2018 - 08:54 Robert Laing
A clerk counts Chinese 100 yuan banknotes at a branch of China Construction Bank in Hai'an, Jiangsu province in this June 10 2014 file photo. Picture: REUTERS
A clerk counts Chinese 100 yuan banknotes at a branch of China Construction Bank in Hai'an, Jiangsu province in this June 10 2014 file photo. Picture: REUTERS

The Johannesburg office of China Construction Bank (CCB) has been fined R75m by the South African Reserve Bank for failing to follow proper administrative procedures.

The Reserve Bank said on its website on Friday that of the R75m fine, R20m had been suspended on condition CCB complies with the Reserve Bank’s orders.

"It should be noted that the administrative sanctions were not imposed because CCB was found to have facilitated transactions involving money laundering or the financing of terrorism but because of weaknesses in the bank’s control measures," the Reserve Bank said in its statement.

The Reserve Bank listed five areas of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Act in which CCB’s administrative processes had been found wanting.

These included the FIC Act’s "know-your-customer" requirements.

CCB also failed to comply with proper record keeping, including cash threshold reporting, detecting terrorists, and flagging unusual transactions.

"CCB is co-operating with the [the Reserve Bank] and has taken measures to address the identified compliance deficiencies and control weaknesses," the statement said.

CCB was the world’s second-largest bank by market capitalisation and the sixth-largest company in the world in 2015, according to its Wikipedia page.

Key lenders ‘poised to offer Steinhoff relief’

At least three of the embattled retailer’s biggest lenders have indicated they will support rolling over the debt
Companies
1 month ago

China’s new rules for asset managers draw applause but send stocks tumbling

‘Short-term pain for long-term gain’ seems to be the assessment of a sweeping plan to unify regulation of a $15-trillion industry and ...
World
2 months ago

Results from China’s Big Four banks validate market optimism

The banks posted double-digit increases in lending income in the third quarter, proving the earnings optimism that fuelled a rally was not unfounded
World
3 months ago

For China’s top lenders, third-quarter profits grow and bad loans ease

A resilient economy and interest-rate cuts improve four China’s ‘Big Five’ banks’ results
World
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Malusi Gigaba seeks ideas ahead of his maiden ...
National
2.
No word on why Goodwill Zwelithini has summoned ...
National
3.
Wiese plays it by the book with Parliament and ...
National
4.
Fixing railways and ports is vital, Norman ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.