ANC protesters chased away a group of people in Black First Land First (BLF) regalia immediately as they arrived at Luthuli House in small truck to voice their support for Jacob Zuma.

The ANC protesters who had mobilised to protect the ANC headquarters against the planned protest, ran towards the small truck as it drove up to the main entrance.

Met with fists‚ punches‚ rocks and sjamboks‚ the BLF group got more than they bargained for as they were assaulted by ANC supporters‚ who were chanting songs critical of Zuma.

It took a heavy police contingent to separate the ANC and BLF supporters.

The truck driver‚ who was also about to get a beating‚ managed to escape after they failed to remove him from the car. His door was kicked and wipers removed before the police came and cleared the way for him to speed off.

Earlier‚ the group also attempted to attack a BLF supporter who was walking near the ANC headquarters. But he was also rescued by members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and the South African Police Service.