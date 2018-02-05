National

Pro-Zuma protesters met with fists‚ punches‚ rocks and sjamboks

Police had to separate angry ANC members from a small group of BLF supporters who arrived at Luthuli House in small truck and got a lot more than they bargained for

05 February 2018 - 13:46 Neo Goba and Claudi Mailovich
ANC supporters attack a bakkie suspected to be carrying BLF members, outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY​
ANC protesters chased away a group of people in Black First Land First (BLF) regalia immediately as they arrived at Luthuli House in small truck to voice their support for Jacob Zuma.

The ANC protesters who had mobilised to protect the ANC headquarters against the planned protest, ran towards the small truck as it drove up to the main entrance.

Met with fists‚ punches‚ rocks and sjamboks‚ the BLF group got more than they bargained for as they were assaulted by ANC supporters‚ who were chanting songs critical of Zuma.

It took a heavy police contingent to separate the ANC and BLF supporters.

The truck driver‚ who was also about to get a beating‚ managed to escape after they failed to remove him from the car. His door was kicked and wipers removed before the police came and cleared the way for him to speed off.

Earlier‚ the group also attempted to attack a BLF supporter who was walking near the ANC headquarters. But he was also rescued by members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and the South African Police Service.

BLF is yet to stage a protest outside the party premises‚ as per their plan.

ANC supporters came out in their numbers on Monday to counter a "Hands off Jacob Zuma" protest‚ led by BLF and other organisations.

Pixley ka Isaka Seme and Helen Joseph streets remain shut as the crowd has grown bigger.

Earlier on Monday the ANC said in a statement that it noted the reports of marches planned.

"Whilst the ANC has not received any formal notification of any marches to Luthuli House, we trust that any grouping intending to march today has the necessary permissions in line with the law and regulations," the ANC said.

"We further urge such grouping to ensure that necessary measures relating to the deployment of public order officials and emergency services have been complied with."

The party said the ANC respected and would always uphold the right of all citizens to protest, in a disciplined and peaceful manner, on any matter.

"We trust those who protest today will do so in a manner that does not undermine the genuineness or otherwise of their cause."

