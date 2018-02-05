National

President Jacob Zuma refuses to step down

05 February 2018 - 03:20 Natasha Marrian
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: MASI LOSI
President Jacob Zuma has refused to resign voluntarily during a meeting with the ANC's top leadership.

Party officials were mandated by the ANC national working committee last week to meet Zuma and ask him to step down, after a national executive committee meeting earlier agreed that the officials should manage his exit.

The officials met Zuma at the Presidential Guesthouse on Sunday night.

Business Day understands that he told the officials he will not resign after he was told that he had a choice, either resign or face a recall from office by the party.

A special sitting of the national working committee has been convened on Monday to take a decision on the way forward. This special meeting would include provincial leaders.

The NWC would have to make a recommendation for the recall of the president and call a special NEC. The NWC alone cannot take a decision to recall or remove the president.

The structure does not take decisions. A final decision will have to emerge from the NEC.

Zuma is expected to deliver what is likely to be his final State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

