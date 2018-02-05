National

No word on why Goodwill Zwelithini has summoned Jacob Zuma

The Zulu king’s household has confirmed the Monday meeting, which follows talks between the President and the ANC top six on Sunday night

05 February 2018 - 12:19 Staff Writer
Ondini Royal Palace in Ulundi where President Jacob Zuma is having a
Ondini Royal Palace in Ulundi where President Jacob Zuma is having a "Private Meeting" with the Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini. Pictures: JACKIE CLAUSEN

President Jacob Zuma has been summoned to a meeting with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

The meeting was confirmed by royal household spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu as well as the monarch’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu.

Neither would say what the meeting was about or why the king had summoned the president to a meeting. Prince Mbonisi said he was en route to the meeting.

Monday’s meeting comes after talks between the ANC’s recently elected top six leadership and Zuma on Sunday night, amid calls for him to step down.

Opposition leaders Julius Malema and Bantu Holomisa have said Zuma told the top six that he would not give up his position because he had complied with all legal requirements.

On Sunday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the province’s newly elected leadership visited Zwelithini at his Osuthu palace.

Presidential spokesperson Proffesor Ndawonde said he would comment on the meeting later in the day.

