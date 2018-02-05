National

Malusi Gigaba seeks ideas ahead of his maiden budget speech

05 February 2018 - 12:56 Staff Writer
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE TIMES
As Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba prepares to present his maiden budget speech on February 21‚ he is looking for ideas from the public on how to find the money to deliver on President Jacob Zuma’s unexpected announcement of free tertiary education for the poor.

Zuma promised in December that the government would introduce fully subsidised free higher education and training for poor and working-class undergraduate students‚ starting in 2018 for first-year students at public universities — to be phased in over five years.

Questions over the financing of this pledge have swirled and it is Gigaba who needs to answer them.

On Monday, the Department of Finance said Gigaba would be delivering the budget "amid subdued economic growth and a challenging fiscal situation".

"It is in this context that the minister encourages South Africans to share their views about the country’s economic conditions and other issues they would like the government to highlight in the budget."

The minister said he would like to hear from the public on four issues:

• The funding of free education for students in tertiary institutions;

• How SA could achieve inclusive economic growth;

• How SA could use its resources to ensure efficiencies; and

• How the government‚ civil society‚ unions and business could work together for the purpose of achieving SA’s economic objectives.

Contributions can be sent via Twitter with the hashtag #BudgetTips2018.

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma is set to deliver speech despite opposition’s objections

The president uses the annual political event to set out the government’s agenda for the year, writes Genevieve Quintal
Politics
12 hours ago

Malusi Gigaba warns on councils’ underspent budgets

Unspent funds cause a ripple effect of maintenance-related problems
National
12 hours ago

Gigaba presses ahead with probe into SARS - and the uncollected R50.8bn

Management, huge revenue shortfall and low tax morality under scrutiny
Business
1 day ago

Malusi Gigaba orders Sasria to dump auditors KPMG

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says the firm does not comply with his vision
Companies
3 days ago

Riddle of how to shrink deficit without angering voters

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to announce measures to close the gap when he delivers the 2018 national budget next month
Business
8 days ago

