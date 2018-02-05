National

Hlaudi Motsoeneng goes to CCMA to challenge axing by the SABC

05 February 2018 - 11:07 Staff Writer
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: GALLO IMAGES, BEELD, FELIX DLANGAMANDLA
Hlaudi Motsoeneng was expected to challenge his dismissal from the SABC at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration on Monday.

The SABC reported that the case was expected to get under way after the parties failed to reach agreement during conciliation in 2017.

Motsoeneng was fired after a disciplinary committee found he had violated the state broadcaster’s code of conduct by holding a media conference.

It was reported in 2017 that the controversial former SABC chief operating officer had managed to dodge damning findings by the public protector and a R10m bonus scandal. But in the end‚ it was a bizarre media conference that led to his downfall.

On April 19 he lashed out at the SABC interim board and especially at Krish Naidoo‚ whom he called a "sellout". Motsoeneng was unhappy the board’s plan to halt his 90% local content policy.

Interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama explained at the time why Motsoeneng was sacked. "[The reasons] were misconduct. They were bringing the SABC into disrepute and also the relationship breakdown between employer and the employee based on the statements he made about the SABC board‚ the ad hoc committee in Parliament‚ as well as the judge who presided over some matters‚" she said.

At the time of the April media conference‚ Motsoeneng was already suspended because of findings made by the public protector relating to his qualifications.

His lawyer, Zola Majavu, told the SABC: "We are hoping that the matter should be wrapped up in the next three days."

