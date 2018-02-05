Nkomfe writes: "His previous Sona addresses have resulted in members of the opposition staging walkouts. The president’s lack of integrity and accountability became the core focus of the Sona‚ instead of government’s plans for development‚ transformation and upliftment.

"The leadership of the ANC has a responsibility to the people of South Africa — we should not be forced to listen to a president who has long given up the country’s interests for those of a few and who has failed in his undertaking to serve the Republic.

"Future SA believes that the ANC has been presented with an opportunity to ensure that February 8 can and must be different. This year’s Sona can be an address that honours the decorum and dignity of the House‚ and one that truly takes into consideration the sentiment of the public. It can be one that sets the tone and shows that government‚ and indeed the ruling party‚ is serious about dealing with corruption and tackling state capture.

"For this to happen‚ though‚ President Zuma must be prevented from delivering the Sona."

The Future SA letter also praises the good work seen since Ramaphosa was elected ANC president in December — particularly the action being taken at Eskom and the establishment of the long-awaited commission of inquiry into state capture‚ as well as the Asset Forfeiture Unit’s work around the McKinsey/KPMG issue‚ and recent investigations into Estina Dairy Farm — which lead the organisation to believe "there may be some accountability for those who have looted state coffers".

But this would be seriously undermined‚ Future SA said‚ if Zuma took to the podium at Sona.

"Until he is recalled from office‚ action against state capture will be limited‚ and talk about eradicating corruption will remain hollow‚ and somewhat meaningless‚" the letter concludes.

"Ahead of the Sona‚ you have the opportunity to restore the confidence of citizens of South Africa‚ as well as of people globally. You have a chance to ensure that the vision of the forebears of our democracy‚ the Mandelas‚ Sisulus and Kathradas‚ is put back on track. You have a chance to restore the dignity of the state. We implore you to ensure that that opportunity is not lost. Please recall President Jacob Zuma from office."