National

Advocate Fanie Cilliers dies after a heart attack

05 February 2018 - 11:17 Claudi Mailovich
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Veteran advocate Fanie Cilliers SC has died at the age of 81.

Cilliers was regarded as one of the top commercial advocates in SA for decades. He was the most senior silk at the Johannesburg Bar, having earned silk status in June 1976.

Cilliers was admitted to the bar in April 1964 and listed commercial law, competition law, intellectual property and patent law as his areas of expertise.

Prof Michael Katz, chairperson of ENSafrica, said on Monday morning that Cilliers died on Sunday evening following a heart attack earlier in the weekend.

He said he was very sad as Cilliers had been his lifelong friend.

According to Katz, Cilliers had had a keen interest in quantum physics and was also a great golfer. But more than merely being a great legal mind, Cilliers was also "a refined gentleman", he said.

Cilliers never retired and Katz said he had consulted Cilliers on Wednesday last week on a company law case.

Advocate Ian Green SC, chairperson of the Johannesburg bar, said Cilliers’s death "will leave a deep hole in the Joburg Bar."

Cilliers was the oldest silk at the Johannesburg Bar, he said. In 2014 the bar celebrated Cilliers’s half-century in practice.

He is survived by his wife Melanie.

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The loss of Hugh Masekela hurts in this moment of hope

'Hugh Masekela took South African music to the world. What an astonishing ambassador he was'
Lifestyle
10 days ago

CHRIS THURMAN: Masekela’s trumpet may have stopped blowing but its conversations will live on

That crystal trumpet and distinctive voice — deep and resonant in his youth, gravelly and no less powerful in old age — is the soundtrack ...
Opinion
10 days ago

Hugh Masekela’s family will hold a private funeral for the music legend

His son, Sal Masekela, says the family is encouraged by the overwhelming messages of support from across the world
National
10 days ago

ANOTHER WEEK: Hugh Masekela

The 78-year-old jazz legend and composer’s protest music reverberated in the capitals of newly liberated Africa as well as in international cultural ...
News & Fox
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Malusi Gigaba seeks ideas ahead of his maiden ...
National
2.
No word on why Goodwill Zwelithini has summoned ...
National
3.
Wiese plays it by the book with Parliament and ...
National
4.
Fixing railways and ports is vital, Norman ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.