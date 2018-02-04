David Mabuza set to lead delegation to discuss Zuma’s fate

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is set to lead a delegation of senior officials who will meet President Jacob Zuma today to discuss his fate.

The meeting, due to be held at Zuma's official residence, Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria, could also determine if the president will deliver the state of the nation address scheduled for Thursday.

According to those familiar with the discussions, the ANC's top six officials will meet Zuma this evening to discuss his exit from the west wing of the Union Buildings, whether he should deliver the address, and possible impeachment proceedings.

Agreement on the date of Zuma's final departure from the presidency could be reached.

Mabuza will be joined by ANC national chairman Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general Ace Magashule, his deputy Jessie Duarte, and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

