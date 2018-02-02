Zuma must not leave office before 2019, says Hands Off Jacob Zuma campaign

President Jacob Zuma must finish his term and not be removed before 2019, says a group of organisations running the Hands Off Jacob Zuma campaign.

"There are more than 14 organisations that are part of this … We believe that the President should leave the presidency in 2019 as he was elected by the people of SA‚" said Jabu Ntusi‚ president of the Unemployed Workers’ Union of SA.

"We don’t know what the pressure is for. We are waiting patiently for 2019. We are saying President Zuma must stay. He will leave in 2019 when his term of office finishes.

"It is certain individuals [who want Zuma to leave office]; it is not the ANC. To us as civil society we are saying that every day we read new stories about President Zuma. We are tired of those stories. We know that he is under attack because of the implementation of radical economic transformation."

The union was expected to brief the media on Friday on its campaign to keep Zuma in Mahlamba Ndlopfu, the president’s official residence in Pretoria.

Since Cyril Ramaphosa took over as the president of the ANC‚ there have been growing calls for Zuma to step down. The Sowetan newspaper reported on Friday that the top six leadership of the ANC would hold a meeting on Sunday in which it was expected to ask Zuma to step down.