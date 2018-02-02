Opposition parties have not decided yet whether to boycott the state of the nation address (Sona) but are insistent that their demand for President Jacob Zuma’s dismissal be heeded.

"When we meet the speaker [Baleka Mbete] we will assure her that we want South Africa’s image to be protected but she must heed our call that we don’t want President Jacob Zuma to deliver Sona‚" UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said on Friday.

Although the opposition stood to gain votes if Zuma remained in office‚ it was detrimental for the country‚ he said.

"It is not about us gaining as the opposition. This is a matter of principle. Investors are not coming to SA. We have been downgraded. We are accused of tolerating hyenas‚" he added.

EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee said removing Zuma as early as possible was in the interest of institutions of democracy‚ which he argued had been severely damaged under Zuma’s watch.

"He has finished the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] and the public protector. Probably the only institutions that remain intact are the auditor general and the judiciary‚" said Gardee‚ adding‚ "We do not need to take over a government that is broke."

The media briefing followed an almost four-hour meeting at a hotel in Kempton Park‚ east of Johannesburg.

Also present at the meeting were Kenneth Meshoe of the African Christian Democratic Party and Mosiuoa Lekota of the Congress of the People.

The DA was unable to attend because the party’s representatives had prior commitments in Port Elizabeth.