Release of contentious Xhosa initiation film postponed in Eastern Cape

02 February 2018 - 14:19 Staff Writer
A group of 38 youths in an initiation school ceremony. Picture: LULAMILE FENI/DAILY DISPATCH
Two Eastern Cape movie houses have postponed Friday’s release of controversial film Inxeba — also known as The Wound — as several groups have threatened to picket and boycott its screening.

HeraldLIVE reported that Hemingways Mall in East London announced on Facebook on Friday morning that the screening would be postponed.

No immediate reasons were given and officials were not available to comment.

Shortly after‚ Walmer Park shopping centre in Port Elizabeth also announced on Facebook that the screening was postponed following pressure from members of the community.

The film depicts the traditional ritual of ukwaluka — a Xhosa tradition into manhood — as well as sexual identity in the form of a gay love story.

Despite the backlash and initiation forum threats‚ producer Elias Ribeiro said it was important to showcase the rich untold stories of the country.

"We have had a positive response from many people in the Xhosa community who feel the movie was well presented‚ but there have also been people from a conservative perspective who are upset‚" he said.

