Medicine patent draft policy set to go to Cabinet

Thirty-two submissions were received, some of which were submitted by stakeholders that had coordinated their responses into a single submission, said Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter, the Department of Trade and Industry’s deputy director-general for international trade and economic development.

Mlumbi-Peter emphasised that the draft policy covered only the first phase of the government’s overhaul of its intellectual property regime, which targeted public health and inter-governmental coordination.

The next step would be to work on a consultative framework document to solicit inputs for the second phase of the

policy, she said.

Phase two will include intellectual property rights in the informal sector, agriculture and genetic resources, as well as the branding of South African goods and services.

The Fix the Patent Laws coalition has previously said it supports the draft policy’s proposals, saying they will boost competition between rival drug manufacturers and drive down prices.

However the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of SA criticised the draft policy when it was released, saying it placed too much emphasis on drug firms’ "ever-greening" patents on medicines. This fuelled misconceptions about the practice.

The Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of SA is a trade body representing multinational drug firms that hold the patents on brand-name products.

Its members have come under fire from health activists for patenting modifications on old medicines, which the activists say should not be seen as new inventions.

In 2017, Innovative Pharmaceutical Association CEO Konji Sebati said critics misunderstood the concept of incremental innovation.

" [It] is still seen as a means to block generics, which is a total misconception," said Sebati.

"If you move from injecting a drug four times a day to long-release, a lot of research has gone into that," she said.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za