Capitec Bank received a massive boost from government on Thursday‚ with the National Treasury saying it has raised the issue of a Viceroy Research report released this week with the relevant authorities — and that it was satisfied it did not have to put the bank under curatorship.

On Thursday‚ Treasury said it has been in constant contact with the registrar of banks since the report was released earlier in the week. Treasury added it was "satisfied with the assurance from the South African Reserve Bank that Capitec is well capitalised‚ liquid and solvent‚ and meets all prudential requirements".

"This means the funds of depositors are safe‚" Treasury said in a statement — but it now wants something done about Viceroy’s conduct.

"National Treasury has requested that the Financial Services Board (FSB)‚ as the market regulator‚ working with the JSE‚ urgently consider whether it should initiate a market abuse investigation into the conduct of Viceroy‚ and to that it is regulated appropriately," the statement said.

"The FSB is requested to also alert relevant overseas regulators‚ such as the Securities and Exchanges Commission in the US and the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK‚ to consider whether Viceroy is regulated appropriately‚ and to consider whether it has transgressed any of their market conduct and market abuse laws that aim to protect investors."