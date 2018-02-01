Thandi Modise is resolute: Sona will proceed as scheduled
The state of the nation address (Sona), will proceed as scheduled next week despite requests by opposition parties for a postponement, Parliament’s presiding officers said on Thursday.
"We have absolutely no intention to approach any president to say you must not come to [deliver] the state of the nation address. Whoever is president will [deliver Sona] … that is all we know," National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise said during a news conference in Parliament on Thursday.
Sona is scheduled for February 8.
It has also emerged that the budget for Sona is R4.3m, less than half the amount spent last year when there was an enlarged security presence due to deal with disruptions by the EFF.
According to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete, the budget for the event had progressively decreased due to austerity measures: in 2014‚ the budget was R9.2m‚ although the actual spend was R6.3m.
She also said the presiding officers had noted the risks associated with the water crisis in the Western Cape‚ and its potential affect on the event. Discussions with Department of Public Works officials were under way to address this.
A total of 1‚120 guests had been invited to the event‚ drawn from all sectors of society, including youth and gender activists as well as representatives of Chapter 9 institutions and international organisations.
But the overriding issue is whether Jacob Zuma will deliver the address. Speculation is rife that senior ANC leaders are engaged in tough negotiations, at a three-day Cabinet lekgotla that ends on Friday, to remove Zuma from office.
The EFF has asked for special sitting of the National Assembly before Sona to debate a motion of no confidence in Zuma. The party indicated that it would disrupt proceedings should Parliament not accede to its request.
In a letter to Mbete, EFF leader Julius Malema wrote: "This is largely informed by the fact that there are serious political developments and court judgments which necessitate an urgent parliamentary sitting to entertain a motion of no confidence against Mr Jacob Zuma.
"The suitability of Mr Jacob Zuma to continue in the office of president is more of an urgent question now than a [state of the nation address] to be delivered by an incumbent who is on the verge of commissions and trials. Mr Jacob Zuma should not be allowed to deliver the [state of the nation address] prior to a decision on whether Parliament still has confidence in him to continue as a president," Malema wrote.
National Assembly deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said the EFF request was unlikely to be entertained.
"To call a special sitting before Sona is unlikely to happen.… I cannot hear a persuasive argument … various factors, driven by our preparations for Sona, outweigh any reason for us to have a special sitting. It will be the most unprecedented thing [to hold a special sitting before Sona]," said Tsenoli.
He said it was up to the ANC to decide on Zuma’s fate.
"The ANC will decide on the president … Parliament will not take that decision.… We want to have the smoothest state of the nation address in spite of the threats [of disruption]," said Tsenoli.
Earlier this week, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said he had written to Mbete, requesting that Sona be postponed until Zuma had been removed from office, and Parliament was afforded an opportunity to elect a new president.
Maimane said the ANC now had two centres of power, each holding starkly differing policies, ideological positions and plans of action. This, he said, had left the country not knowing which direction was being pursued.
"We cannot afford to waste … public money for Jacob Zuma to deliver the government’s programme of action for the coming year in his state of the nation address, when it is not likely that he will remain the president of the republic much longer," said Maimane.
With TimesLIVE
