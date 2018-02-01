Thandi Modise is resolute: Sona will proceed as scheduled

The state of the nation address (Sona), will proceed as scheduled next week despite requests by opposition parties for a postponement, Parliament’s presiding officers said on Thursday.

"We have absolutely no intention to approach any president to say you must not come to [deliver] the state of the nation address. Whoever is president will [deliver Sona] … that is all we know," National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise said during a news conference in Parliament on Thursday.

Sona is scheduled for February 8.

It has also emerged that the budget for Sona is R4.3m, less than half the amount spent last year when there was an enlarged security presence due to deal with disruptions by the EFF.

According to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete, the budget for the event had progressively decreased due to austerity measures: in 2014‚ the budget was R9.2m‚ although the actual spend was R6.3m.

She also said the presiding officers had noted the risks associated with the water crisis in the Western Cape‚ and its potential affect on the event. Discussions with Department of Public Works officials were under way to address this.