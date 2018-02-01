Moipone Noko gets set to lead NPA in mulling Jacob Zuma’s arguments — what do we know about her?

City Press‚ at the time of her appointment‚ reported that Noko had decided to withdraw charges of intimidation and harassment against one of Zuma’s wives‚ Tobeka Madiba-Zuma. Her domestic worker had reportedly laid a complaint of intimidation against the President’s wife in 2013.

In the past decade, the NPA has been accused of protecting Zuma‚ and Noko’s history could create a perception that she is sympathetic to the President.

Noko is being assisted by Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Lungi Mahlati, senior deputy director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape Billy Downer, a senior deputy director of public prosecutions‚ Raymond Mathunjwa, and Bloemfontein regional head Alinicia Coetzee.

In 2007, Downer was one of the senior prosecutors who said he believed Zuma should be prosecuted. The charges against Zuma were dropped in 2009 by then acting prosecutions chief Mokotedi Mpshe‚ who believed there had been political interference when deciding on the date on which to serve the indictment.

Zuma is facing possible prosecution on counts of fraud‚ corruption‚ racketeering‚ money laundering and tax evasion relating to allegedly soliciting kickbacks from companies during the 1999 arms deal, in which the government bought fighter jets‚ navy patrol boats and submarines.

Durban businessperson Schabir Shaik was convicted in 2005 of soliciting bribes from a French arms company. In his trial it was disclosed how the former "financial adviser" paid money to Zuma or his family over several years, to cover expenses such as hospital bills‚ debt‚ rent‚ vehicles‚ bonds‚ traffic fines and school fees. Zuma allegedly received more than R4m in 783 payments and‚ in turn‚ allegedly tried to help Shaik’s business partners.

The DA has fought for more than eight years to have Zuma face the corruption charges. There could be 218 potential witnesses if the case proceeds.