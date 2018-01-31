BREAKING: Zuma meets corruption charges deadline

President Jacob Zuma has met the deadline to file representations on why he should not face corruption charges.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Zuma’s representations were lodged at its offices with National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams.

Zuma had been given until the end of the day on Wednesday to do this.

The original deadline was November 30 2017 but it was extended to January 31 after his lawyers informed the NPA they would not be able to make the cut off.

This comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal last year dismissed a bid by Zuma and the NPA to overturn a Pretoria High Court judgment which found the decision to drop the charges was irrational.