National

The death toll of mentally ill patients moved from Life Esidimeni could rise to 156

31 January 2018 - 18:59 Katharine Child
Nikki Stein from Section 27. Picture: Alon Skuy/The Times
Nikki Stein from Section 27. Picture: Alon Skuy/The Times

The number of people who died after being moved from the care of Life Esidimeni could be 156‚ rather than the accepted number of 144 deaths.

This emerged on the final day of witness testimony after more than 10 weeks of hearings. The Life Esidimeni hearings aim to find closure for families of the mentally ill patients who died following the transfer of 1‚700 patients to ill-equipped non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

According to Advocate Nikki Stein, representing Section 27‚ there are 12 names not included on the list of dead. Section 27 asked on December 7 that the state verify these patients had, in fact, died after leaving Life Esidimeni homes. This has not been done.

The number of dead matters because Justice Dikgang Moseneke will determine a financial award for the families of victims. Moseneke told the hearing: "We’d have to devise a process that’ll bring us certainty. You are talking about lives and families and additional pain."

The state and families are currently in negotiations about what the financial award will be and what each party will ask for, and offer in compensation, before Moseneke makes the award. Moseneke has given the state until Thursday February 8‚ the day the final arguments in the hearings will take place‚ to finalise the names and numbers of the deceased.

If the state does not provide the final list‚ Moseneke is going to use the list Section 27 has in its possession, which would bring the number of dead to 156.

State Advocate Tebogo Hutamo said if the names of the deceased could be verified‚ the state was not against the inclusion of additional people on the final list, but he could not guarantee the final number would be completed in the time required as the state is relying on the health ombudsman to verify the dead.

Moseneke was annoyed at this as he said the witness testimony hearings have to wrap up on Wednesday.

On Wednesday‚ Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa also testified that the Gauteng Department of Health believed that 55 rather than 62 former Life Esidimeni patients were missing. Of these‚ seven may have been found in NGOs.

Gauteng Health Department is mired in corruption — and it’s broke

Gauteng premier says billions were ‘siphoned off’ due to corruption, and accuses doctors and lawyers of ‘milking the ...
National
2 hours ago

Judge thanks government and Gauteng premier as Life Esidimeni hearings come to a close

With R13m originally budgeted for a three-week hearing, the bill will be much higher as it dragged on for 10 weeks — but the judge wanted to ...
National
4 hours ago

Esidimeni hearings enter final day with the central question still unanswered

No one has been able to explain why the decision was made to move 1‚700 mentally ill patients to illegal NGOs
National
10 hours ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The greatest trick the ANC ever pulled

The ANC has mesmerised its supporters to forget the horrors it has wrought on South Africa, and see only the new leader with his promises
Opinion
13 hours ago

Gauteng health department gave NGO Precious Angels R1m, Barbara Creecy says

The Gauteng finance MEC says when former health HOD Barney Selebano and MEC Qedani Mahlangu said they wanted to end the Esidimeni deal‚ they ...
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PIC believes value can be unlocked from Steinhoff ...
National
2.
The death toll of mentally ill patients moved ...
National
3.
Furious Patricia De Lille attacks DA’s Western ...
National
4.
Gauteng Health Department is mired in corruption ...
National

Related Articles

Money was available to care for mentally ill patients, Barbara Creecy tells ...
National

62 Life Esidimeni patients are still missing — and their grants are still being ...
National

Qedani Mahlangu on Esidimeni: How many times must I say I’m sorry?
National / Health

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Two women who damaged the women's cause
Politics

More than 60 psychiatric patients moved from Life Esidimeni homes are still ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.