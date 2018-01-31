Molefe buying time with appeal, says Solidarity

Beleaguered former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s appeal against the court ruling that declared his pension payout and reinstatement as unlawful is a tactic to buy time, according to trade union Solidarity.

Solidarity said Molefe was trying to prolong his deadline for having to pay back close to R11m that was paid to him by Eskom as part of the R30.1m unlawful early retirement settlement.

On Wednesday, Molefe lodged the appeal against the decision made by a full bench at the High Court in Pretoria last Thursday.

The court ruled that he had to pay back the money within 10 days, and ordered him to settle the legal costs of the applicants in the matter, Solidarity and the DA.

Molefe argued that the court was wrong to have directed him to repay the money because he had more than R4m transferred to the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) from the Transnet Provident Fund when he joined the scheme.

"The full court erred in granting the declaration that any payment or some of the money received by Molefe under the pension fund agreement should be repaid within 10 days," read the appeal.

It also states that Molefe made payments to the EPPF during his employ at Eskom, saying the amounts paid to Molefe belonged to him.

The court had also failed to take into account that the amounts, including the interest on the capital sum transferred to the fund, "fail to be deducted from the amount to be repaid and must be properly calculated having regard to interest", according to the appeal papers.

Solidarity CE Dirk Hermann said they were astounded by Molefe’s application, adding they were confident another court would come to the same decision. He also said the union planned to oppose the application.