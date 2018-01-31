President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa put on a united front at the extended Cabinet lekgotla, currently taking place at the presidential guesthouse in Tshwane.

This came as opposition parties signalled plans to challenge Zuma ahead of his scheduled state of the nation address in Parliament, on February 8.

Issues around the economy and higher education are on the official agenda at the lekgotla. "We will be looking at various issues around the economy‚ growing the economy and creating jobs as part of our work as government and Cabinet‚" Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane told a news briefing.

The event runs until Friday.

Parliamentary presiding officers Thandi Modise and Baleka Mbete will hold a briefing on Thursday about Parliament’s readiness to host this year’s state of the nation address.

Meanwhile, the EFF‚ DA and UDM are planning their strategy for the event. DA leader Mmusi Maimane has written to Mbete requesting that the event be postponed until Zuma is removed from office and Parliament elects a new head of state.

The EFF’s Julius Malema has also written to Mbete‚ requesting Parliament to be convened to hear a motion of no confidence in Zuma before the speech.