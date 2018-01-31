National

Gauteng Health Department is mired in corruption — and it’s broke

31 January 2018 - 17:18 Katharine Child
David Makhura. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
David Makhura. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The Gauteng Department of Health is mired in corruption and what Gauteng premier David Makhura calls "scams". It is also broke. These allegations emerged at the Life Esidimeni hearings.

Makhura was testifying at the Life Esidimeni hearings‚ which aim to find closure for families who lost relatives when 143 mentally ill patients died after being moved. Life Esidimeni homes looked after the severely mentally ill patients for the department for 36 years‚ until the contract was ended in September 2015.

Senior officials, such as former MEC for health Qedani Mahlangu, testified that the Life Esidimeni contract was terminated due to a lack of money. However, other officials, such as Makhura contradicted this, saying there was money for Esidimeni’s services and mental health patients.

However, Makhura said one problem with the department was that billions were "siphoned off" due to corruption. He said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was investigating lawyers and doctors who he claimed scammed the department through medico-legal claims. He accused doctors and lawyers of "milking the department".

"The SIU is going to help us crack down on corruption in the department of health. Corruption was not small‚ but involves billions of rand. Money goes to the wrong places," he said, but also admitted that the department served a huge number of people‚ which led to financial shortages. "We know it is overburdened [by] South Africans and other Africans."

As officials discussed finances‚ it emerged the department was under severe financial strain. Testifying in the hearings on Wednesday‚ new Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramakgopa said: "The Gauteng Department of Health is in dire financial straits and is unable to pay suppliers, year on year."

She said at the end of the 2014 financial year‚ the department had unpaid bills of R1.9bn. In 2016‚ R4bn was outstanding and needed to be paid to suppliers; in 2017‚ the total was R6.877bn.

Ramakgopa also testified that there were 68‚000 staff in the department, serving 15-million people in the province. The staff complement in 1999 was 62‚000 for half that number of people.

In contradiction to Ramagkopa’s dire testimony‚ Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy said there was money to pay for mental health and the department was never instructed to stop "core" services helping people.

Creecy claimed Mahlangu was wrong to end the Life Esidimeni contract as the money was there, but on Wednesday‚ Ramakgopa laid bare the severe state of the province’s finances.

