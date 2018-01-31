Ben Martins counters earlier testimonies, distancing himself from the Guptas

On Wednesday, deputy minister of public enterprises Ben Martins sought to distance himself from the Guptas when he gave evidence before Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises’ hearing on the management of state entities.

His submission came a day after that of former CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), Lucky Montana, who painted a stark picture of the influence that members of the Gupta family had assumed have over procurement in state-owned enterprises.

Montana also said he was introduced to the Guptas by Martins during the time when he was transport minister, and had fought against pressure to give them access to Prasa contracts.

In his submission, Martins mostly criticised a previous account given by suspended Eskom head of legal Suzanne Daniels that he had met Ajay Gupta and President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma, alongside her, in 2017.

Martins said past testimonies created the impression that he had allowed the Gupta family access to billions of rand worth of lucrative contracts.