WATCH: Hogan Lovells and its role in state capture

30 January 2018 - 08:47 Business Day TV
British politician Lord Peter Hain has implicated global law firm Hogan Lovells in SA’s state capture scandal and forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan supports him, saying the law firm created an enabling environment for state capture to flourish.

In a 19-page letter, O’Sullivan accuses the law firm of repeatedly acting on behalf of clients, such as South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane.

He say that Hogan Lovells, at Moyane’s request, was tasked with investigating the conduct of top SARS official Jonas Makwakwa.

That was after the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) flagged suspicious transactions into his bank account, which allegedly amounted to R1.7m over six years.

SARS used the report compiled by the law firm in an internal disciplinary hearing where Makwakwa was found to be not guilty.

Hogan Lovells has previously denied any involvement in state capture.

Lord Hain suggests that the firm is shielding those implicated in state capture and has asked the Solicitors Regulation Authority to withdraw Hogan Lovells’s authorisation to practise.

O’Sullivan has promised to bring Hogan Lovells to book. He joined Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam to talk about the law firm and its involvement in state capture.

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan talks to Business Day TV about Hogan Lovells and its involvement in state capture

