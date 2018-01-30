National

MUNICIPALITIES

Kimi Makwetu blames infrastructure failures on local corruption

30 January 2018 - 06:04 Khulekani Magubane
Kimi Makwetu. Picture: GCIS
Kimi Makwetu. Picture: GCIS

Widespread "rent-seeking and corruption" between public representatives and businesses were at the heart of the infrastructure crisis bedevilling municipalities, warned Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu in his assessment of the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent’s (Misa’s) books.

Makwetu also identified the appointment of unsuitable candidates and a lack of skills at municipal level as impediments to infrastructure development.

Misa incurred R44.6m in irregular expenditure in 2016-17 because of a failure to follow proper tender processes. The agency is a vital cog in local government infrastructure because it helps municipalities to develop technical capacity.

Misa’s administrative successes and failures largely tracked those of the councils it assisted. However, the rot at municipalities was compromising the agency’s sustainability.

Makwetu noted in Misa’s 2016-17 audit commentary that in a number of areas local government was failing to meet citizens’ expectations of infrastructure provision, and this was most apparent where core municipal infrastructure services had collapsed.

The low rate of collection of revenue continues to undermine the ability of municipalities to deliver services.... There are far too many instances both of inappropriate placements and skills not measuring up to requirements
Kimi Makwetu

One of Misa’s biggest challenges is the fact that councils use funds meant for infrastructure to pay salaries and creditors, making its capacity-building task almost impossible.

Makwetu said the problem was exacerbated by municipalities’ failure to pay due attention to infrastructure plans, maintenance, the extension of critical infrastructure and interventions that would avert service delivery interruptions.

He also identified underspending as a key challenge.

"As disclosed in the statement of comparison and actual amounts, the government component has materially underspent the budget by R54.1m due to delays in implementing planned projects. Consequently, certain targets included in the annual performance plan were not achieved," said Makwetu.

"The low rate of collection of revenue continues to undermine the ability of municipalities to deliver services.... There are far too many instances both of inappropriate placements and skills not measuring up to requirements," wrote Makwetu.

Misa acting CEO Ntandazo Vimba said challenges within the supply chain management unit and a lack of skills in the procurement process were the main reasons for underspending the Misa budget.

"This disproportionately high level of underspending is attributed mainly to slow procurement processes and a high rate of vacancies.

"This amount includes R30m that was ring-fenced for the Regional Management Support Contracts project that was started in all three pilot districts of Amathole, OR Tambo and Sekhukhune," said Vimba.

He said Misa had made significant strides in addressing its own control deficiencies in the supply chain management unit.

Interventions included filling vacancies and appointing a service provider to boost the agency’s internal capacity for supply chain management for the next two years, he said.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za

Kimi Makwetu flags Ipid’s performance measures as inadequate

The auditor-general raises concerns about the inaccurate capturing of its performance
National
1 month ago

We must all inoculate ourselves against the disease of unethical behaviour

It is not only auditors who need special training — everyone needs to operate from a perspective of ubuntu, writes Imraan Valodia
Opinion
2 months ago

EDITORIAL: Teeth for the auditor-general

A relatively small change to the Public Audit Act could have a big impact
Opinion
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Hogan Lovells and its role in state capture
National
2.
IEC is running out of time for up-to-date voters’ ...
National
3.
ANC Women’s League too broke to pay bill
National
4.
Global push to track ‘superbugs’
National / Health

Related Articles

New sinkholes threaten Merafong area, warns official
National

A chance to reverse the decline of SA’s ability to deliver social services
Opinion

Rand Water cuts supply to Emfuleni after council fails to pay for water
National

AYABONGA CAWE: Big unpaid municipal debts stem from institutional failures
Opinion / Columnists

Our towns are broke and threats won’t fix that
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.