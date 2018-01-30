The National Funeral Parlours Association has turned to the equality court to stop a controversial ban on Indian and white-owned undertakers operating in townships.

However‚ the order may come long after February 1 — the date from which National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa-SA) warns the ban will come into effect — as the association has until February 19 to respond before the matter is set down for a hearing.

In the application filed in the Durban Equality Court on Monday‚ National Funeral Parlours Association public relations officer Mlungisi Chiliza said Nafupa-SA and its executive were fanning racial prejudice.

"Certain members of the National Funeral Parlours Association‚ particularly Indian and white-owned funeral businesses‚ have expressed their fear as to what will happen to them after February 1 should they conduct funerals in predominantly black areas, and unfortunately the association fears for their safety and is unable to protect them‚" he said in the court papers.

In December‚ Nafupa issued a statement calling for the ban and urged township residents to cash out funeral policies with Indian and white-owned parlours.

Despite a meeting with KwaZulu-Natal economic development‚ tourism and environmental affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala and an application for an interdict filed in the Durban High Court by the Doves Group‚ Nafupa-SA maintained that it would go ahead with its ban.

Chiliza approached several police stations following Nafupa-SA’s threat but "the indication was that it was preferable" that his association‚ which has about 700 members‚ obtain an interdict from the equality court.

The association also wants the court to order Nafupa-SA president Muzi Hlengwa‚ secretary-general Nkosentsha Shezi and national chairperson Lungani Hlongwa to change the name of their organisation and to not use any name similar to that of the National Funeral Parlours Association.

On Tuesday Shezi said he was unaware of the Equality Court case. When asked about the proposed ban‚ Shezi said: "On Thursday we will be ready to service our people and will be pushing a campaign for black people to support black people."

Asked what would transpire if a nonblack funeral parlour operated in a township on Thursday‚ Shezi said: "It is very difficult for me to answer what will happen with a white or Indian-owned company when I own no white or Indian company. What we are saying is that from February 1, black people should support black companies."

He said if black township residents did not support black undertakers‚ Nafupa-SA would tell them they "had to".