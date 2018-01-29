National

Two bigwigs at City of Johannesburg face criminal charges for tender fraud

‘We will not tolerate corruption within its ranks and condemns the theft of public funds for personal enrichment,’ says the City

29 January 2018 - 15:01 Nomahlubi Jordaan



The City of Johannesburg has laid criminal charges against two officials for allegedly influencing the allocation of tenders.

"The City of Johannesburg has instituted criminal charges with SAPS against both the former director and assistant director of trade and investment and will pursue the recovery of City funds which were transferred to the two officials via accounts linked to companies they have a vested interest in‚ but failed to declare‚ or into their personal accounts‚" the City said in a statement.

The former director was‚ according to the City‚ found guilty of dishonest and wrongful influence over the allocation of tenders. The other official‚ the assistant director‚ resigned last week following the outcome of her disciplinary hearing which was finalised in November.

"The City will not tolerate corruption within its ranks and condemns the theft of public funds for personal enrichment.

"We are committed to ensuring the City’s economic growth and reducing unemployment‚ which is hampered by such actions‚ and will apply all of our resources in stamping out this dishonesty."

