Reducing water pressure to councils affects conscientious payers too

It seems unfair to cut off water supplies to municipal customers who keep their water accounts up to date, yet this is what is happening across the country.

Water supply has become a critical issue in SA, even in catchments that have received good rains. This is attributable to problems such as ageing reticulation, but water boards are resorting to lowering pressure to their municipal customers over debt in a practice known as choking or throttling.

It means that municipalities, in turn, must reduce pressure to end users. It does not mean that the water supply is intended to be cut off, the Department of Water and Sanitation has said, but the reality is that the lowered pressure often cannot overcome gravity and supply to end-users in higher-lying areas is cut off, whether they have paid their bills or not.

This is what happened in November 2017, when Rand Water reduced the pressure to Emfuleni Local Municipality. The action affected several communities and cut off users in high-lying areas, such as Sebokeng Hospital and several schools. Rand Water said it was a credit-control action intended to compel the Emfuleni municipality to settle its debt. The problem, said Emfuleni spokesman Stanley Gaba, was that the municipality had been unable to extract payment from consumers because of problems with accounts.

In 2017, the Department of Water and Sanitation warned 30 municipalities that their water supplies would be reduced, potentially threatening millions of people with a day-zero scenario, even if the bulk-water supply had not entirely ceased. Some municipalities have since arranged to repay R500m of an outstanding R10bn debt.

Asked about the fairness of the choking practice, Johannesburg Water MD Ntshavheni Mukwevho likened municipalities to a body corporate in which residents were the members.

"It is up to them to ensure that the municipality is in the position to pay its debt to its bulk-water suppliers."

blomn@businesslive.co.za