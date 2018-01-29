Public ‘unaware of health risks’ using alternatives to municipal water supply

The city’s advice to pour greywater into the toilet bowl instead of the cistern exposed people to disease-causing organisms, she said. The city says putting water into the cistern risks backflow that could contaminate the municipal supply.

"The water released from the cistern along the rim forms a vortex, helping to flush the contents down. When you pour a stream of water from above, this vortex effect is missing, resulting in incomplete flushing. Besides that, pouring water from a bucket carries a greatly increased risk of splashing the greywater around, which is not desirable from a health and safety point of view," she said.

She warned Capetonians not to be deceived by the clean appearance of mountain spring water, which may contain disease-causing organisms such as giardia, escherichia coli or cryptosporidium. The city should be advising people to boil the water before drinking it, or instructing them on how sterilise the water with household bleach, she said.

Cape Town’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman said the city’s communication focus remained on the avoidance of "Day Zero", the point at which the municipality switches off taps and rations residents of 25 litres per person per day. He said the city’s environmental health department conducted ongoing education and awareness around safe water usage.

"These efforts are being stepped up (as) the use of alternative water sources is being promoted. This includes a list of frequently asked questions that is being made available via the city’s online platforms as well as a campaign through traditional media channels," he said.

Bosman said the city’s bylaws prohibited the use of alternative water sources for drinking, cooking and ablution, but the city might make some temporary concessions if water supplies reached dangerously low levels.

"For example, alternative water such as rainwater for body washing may be considered, with sufficient treatment," he said.

The Environmental Monitoring Group’s Jessica Wilson said the city needed to build trust with its citizens.

"People need to believe what the city says, and the city’s communication needs to be much clearer. There is very little signage in the city and I have seen nothing about the safety of grey water (or other alternative water sources)," she said.

