Committees gear up for briefing on Steinhoff

Parliament’s legal advisers are engaging with Steinhoff’s lawyers on the parameters of the briefing that the company will give to three parliamentary committees on Wednesday.

Members of the standing committee on finance, the standing committee on public accounts and the public service and administration committee will be briefed by Steinhoff and by the JSE, the Treasury, the Financial Services Board, the Reserve Bank, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, the Government Employees Pension Fund and the Public Investment Corporation.

"It is an initial meeting for the committees to get a better sense of what happened at Steinhoff, what the role of the regulatory and statutory bodies and the JSE are in investigating the matter, and what role the government and our respective parliamentary committees need to play.

"We are also interested to know about the co-operation between the regulators and other statutory bodies here and in Germany, the Netherlands and elsewhere," the chairpersons of the three committees said in a statement on Monday.

"The aim of the briefing is not to supplant the role of the Financial Services Board, Reserve Bank, Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors and other regulatory bodies who are legally mandated to investigate the matter, and have the forensic, technical and other capacity to do so. The briefing will not seek to pre-empt the outcomes of these investigations.

"The briefing on Wednesday is not a commission of inquiry, but part of our necessary oversight role over the regulatory bodies that are investigating Steinhoff," the statement said.

"We want them to clarify what they have done [so far], the scope of their investigations, their timelines, and when they intend to finish and report back to Parliament. We believe they need to be thorough but also swift and decisive.

"Of course, we understand that Steinhoff is being investigated by a range of organisations here and in other countries, there are court actions being considered, and market-sensitive issues are at stake.

"But within these constraints, we believe that Steinhoff should still answer to Parliament in the public interest. After all, the collapse of Steinhoff shares has implications for public servants and any material losses would have to be made up for through the national fiscus because government employees have a defined benefit fund.

"Our concern, though, is not just about government employees, but all workers and others who have lost out.… We are also concerned about possible job losses in Steinhoff companies."

"Over time, consideration will also need to be given to whether there is a need for policy and regulatory changes to reduce the prospects of the Steinhoff-type failures."

