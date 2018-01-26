Union in legal steps against Steinhoff

The Public Servants Association was also relying on the Companies Act to take legal action against Steinhoff, its prescribed officers and directors.

"We have decided to commit resources to pursuing this action and the PIC [Public Investment Corporation] has told us that if we do find evidence of foul play they will join us," Maepa said.

The Public Servants Association’s announcement comes just days after Steinhoff sold 29.5-million PSG shares at what market traders described as a "bargain-basement price".

Two days after the sale, which was pitched at R240 a share, PSG was trading at R282. "That’s a R1.2bn giveaway," said one trader, who described Steinhoff’s situation as dire.

"They’re getting trapped in a horrible dynamic, they’re acting like a forced seller and taking whatever price they can get."

In early January, Steinhoff announced that its French furniture chain, Conforama, had agreed to sell a 17% stake in online fashion retailer Showroomprive.com to French supermarket chain Carrefour for €79m.

The sale price is half of what Steinhoff paid for the stake less than a year ago. In May 2017, it paid €157m for the 17% shareholding and entered into a concert agreement with the founders that enabled them to control 54.5% of the company’s voting rights.

At the time, Steinhoff said the parties hoped to use Conforama’s retail footprint and Showroomprive’s digital presence to strengthen their "omni-channel offering" in the retail market.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Conforama announced it had reached agreement with Tikehau Capital for a financing line of €115m over three years.

The group’s CEO, Alexandre Nodale, said the asset sale and the financing agreement meant that Conforama now had almost €200m of additional liquidity.

"[This was] ensuring its long-term financial independence and stability," he said.

On Thursday, Steinhoff’s share price was 1.06% weaker at R7.44 at close of trade. It has a market cap of R32.4bn.

Neither the PIC nor Steinhoff responded to requests for comment on the Public Servants Association’s legal action in time for publication.

